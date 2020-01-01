AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $156,316.00 and approximately $609.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

