ALLUVA (ALV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66,665.00

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ALLUVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. During the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $66,665.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

