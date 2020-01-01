Almeela Hits Market Capitalization of $338,985.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Almeela has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a total market cap of $338,985.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000823 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 142.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.