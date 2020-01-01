Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -1.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alphabet’s score:

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.53.

GOOG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,337.02. 962,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,330.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,226.54. The company has a market cap of $921.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,014.07 and a one year high of $1,365.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 859,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,408,549. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.