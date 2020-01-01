Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -1.45

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -1.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.33.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,339.39. 976,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,729. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,022.37 and a 1-year high of $1,367.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,330.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,226.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

