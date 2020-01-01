Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Alphatec worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $424.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

