AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAG. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 463,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.35. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

