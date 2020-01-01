Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,847.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,460.93 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,779.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,818.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

