American Resources’ (AREC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AREC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 80,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,867. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 563.98% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

