Amoveo (VEO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,388.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $45.50 or 0.00629290 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. Amoveo has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1,388.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.84 or 0.06031859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

