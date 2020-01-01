Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.63% of Amyris worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Amyris Inc has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

