Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.03). AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 39,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.09. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

