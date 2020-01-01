Analysts Anticipate Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to report sales of $252.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.50 million and the lowest is $252.00 million. Archrock posted sales of $233.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $971.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $971.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Archrock has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 53.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 33,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 92,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archrock by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

