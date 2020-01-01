Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,198. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $815.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 12,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Cars.com by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

