Analysts Anticipate Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Post $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

