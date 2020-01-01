Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.17. CME Group has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.