Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.82. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

