Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,562,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,854 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

