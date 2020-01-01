Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post sales of $204.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.87 million to $206.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $92.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $619.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $761.94 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $803.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -217.75 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,380.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $180,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,094.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $942,965. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.