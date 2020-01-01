Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce sales of $159.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.01 million and the highest is $163.09 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $145.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $628.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.33 million to $632.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $639.95 million to $670.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

