Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to report $37.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $35.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $149.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.22 million to $150.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $162.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE GSBD opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $859.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $3,433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 105,680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 53,843 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 154,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.