Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.00. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%.

PKOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $165,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,087,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $616,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. 49,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $420.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.