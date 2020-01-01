Analysts Anticipate Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. Synlogic posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.49 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYBX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synlogic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

