Analysts Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.06. ViaSat reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In related news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 185.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 426,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,053. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

