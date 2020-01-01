Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.12. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,915. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.