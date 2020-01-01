Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 1st (SAUHF, SDPI, SEPJY, SGBAF, SITE, SKM, SPOT, SREV, SSD, SSNLF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 1st:

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is an electronics company, specializing in digital appliances and media, semiconductors, memory and system integration. Its semiconductor products include DRAM, flash SSD, fusion memory, SRAM, foundry, display driver IC, media and storage products, smart cards, microcontrollers and imaging solutions. Its LCD products comprise panels for TVs, notebook PCs, digital information displays, monitors and mobile displays. The Company also offers consumer products, including mobile phones, televisions, blu-rays, DVD players, home theaters, multimedia players and digital cameras and camcorders, home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and ovens. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Teijin Limited is involved in the manufacture, processing and sale of chemical products. Advanced Fibers & Composites segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aramid fiber (such as yarn, cotton, woven or knitted fabric), carbon fiber products and polyester fiber (industrial materials). Electric Materials & Chemical Products segment involves in the manufacture and sale of films, resins and resin products. Healthcare segment involves in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and home medical care equipment, as well as the clinical development of new drugs. Products Converting segment involves in the planning, processing and sale of textile products. Others segment involves in the operation, development and maintenance of information systems, as well as the provision of printing services. “

