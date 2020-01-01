Analysts Expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.61 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NYSE:DKS opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.