Analysts Expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $3.98 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.09.

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.