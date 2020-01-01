Analysts Expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce $140.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $140.48 million. Franks International reported sales of $145.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $580.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $582.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $626.71 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $647.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

NYSE:FI opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Franks International has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franks International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franks International by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Franks International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franks International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,881 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

