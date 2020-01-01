Analysts Expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $193.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.88 million to $195.00 million. Healthequity reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $523.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.61 million to $525.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $824.98 million, with estimates ranging from $794.91 million to $864.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,280. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

