Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.40. Landstar System reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.87. 248,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,343. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94. Landstar System has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,485,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,916,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Landstar System by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after buying an additional 205,900 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

