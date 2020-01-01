Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 target price on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other Motus GI news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 991,666 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 171,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.80. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $65.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

