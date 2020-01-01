Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 target price on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other Motus GI news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 991,666 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 171,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.80. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $65.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

