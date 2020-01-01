Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

Barclays (LON: BARC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/29/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Barclays had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/14/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Barclays had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

11/5/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 205 ($2.70). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 179.64 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.08. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

