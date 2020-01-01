Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inseego (INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/30/2019 – Inseego had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – Inseego was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

12/13/2019 – Inseego was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at National Securities to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Inseego was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2019 – Inseego was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/26/2019 – Inseego is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Inseego was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/13/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/13/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2019 – Inseego had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Inseego stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.37 million, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 0.75. Inseego Corp has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 14.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

