Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Proofpoint (PFPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT):

12/27/2019 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Proofpoint stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.78. 246,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,916. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

