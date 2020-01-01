Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allscripts ended the third quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to gain from the core Client Services unit, which displayed an improved performance in the quarter. Significant growth in third-quarter bookings also buoys optimism. The company continues to maintain momentum in its Provider business on the back of key client wins across solution set. The company is confident about its near and long-term outlook as it anticipates to benefit from a number of differentiated growth opportunities in both Provider and Veradigm businesses. However, the company witnessed a contraction in both gross and operating margins in the third quarter. It is also exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space is an added concern. Over the past year, Allscripts has underperformed its industry.”

11/26/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/4/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

