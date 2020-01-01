Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) in the last few weeks:

12/31/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Irhythm Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Irhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/29/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,466. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

