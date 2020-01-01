Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tricida (TCDA)

Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/26/2019 – Tricida was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2019 – Tricida was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company's product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. "

12/16/2019 – Tricida was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – Tricida was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TCDA stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $62,320.00. Also, insider Sibling Capital Fund Ii-A L.P. sold 301,267 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $11,863,894.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,478 shares of company stock valued at $27,508,307. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tricida during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tricida by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

