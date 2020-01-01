Analyzing Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (NYSE:FHLB)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Grupo Supervielle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $9.74 million 2.00 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.39 -$107.49 million $0.77 4.78

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Supervielle.

Volatility and Risk

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00

Grupo Supervielle has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.65%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 16.66% 7.25% 0.80% Grupo Supervielle 6.09% 18.00% 2.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

