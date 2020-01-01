Analyzing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Northwest Bancshares (NYSE:NWBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.70% 14.63% 1.26% Northwest Bancshares 21.99% 8.57% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $131.41 billion 3.33 $32.47 billion $9.00 15.49 Northwest Bancshares $467.48 million 3.79 $105.49 million $1.02 16.30

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 11 6 0 2.28 Northwest Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $127.09, indicating a potential downside of 8.83%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Northwest Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

