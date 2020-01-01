Analyzing Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) & Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xilinx and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 0 11 11 0 2.50 Micron Technology 3 7 24 0 2.62

Xilinx currently has a consensus target price of $114.62, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $60.79, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Xilinx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 28.76% 35.84% 18.90% Micron Technology 17.01% 11.36% 8.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.06 billion 8.04 $889.75 million $3.48 28.09 Micron Technology $23.41 billion 2.55 $6.31 billion $6.15 8.74

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Xilinx. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xilinx beats Micron Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

