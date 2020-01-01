Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $1.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bgogo and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, BitMax, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Coinall, Bgogo, Hotbit, ABCC, Binance DEX, Bittrex, Coinone and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

