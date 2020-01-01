Anoncoin (ANC) Price Down 28.9% This Week

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $40,225.00 and $1.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

