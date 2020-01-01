Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $31.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $117.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $164.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after buying an additional 993,787 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $2,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $730,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.91.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

