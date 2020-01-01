Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $31.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $117.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $164.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after buying an additional 993,787 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $2,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $730,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.91.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply