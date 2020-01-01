Apex (CPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $786,373.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Apex has a market cap of $786,373.00 and $17,244.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apex has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003786 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,822,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

