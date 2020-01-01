APIS (APIS) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. APIS has a market cap of $6.08 million and $209,074.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, APIS has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001093 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

