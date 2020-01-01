Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $71.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.09 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $64.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $286.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.52 million to $297.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $294.18 million, with estimates ranging from $287.09 million to $306.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

