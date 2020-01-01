APR Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,882.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000828 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 142.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,634,118 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.