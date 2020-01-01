Aragon Reaches Market Cap of $12.39 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Aragon has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $5,644.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005547 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, GOPAX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

