Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASC stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

